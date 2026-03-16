UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £25,740 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bridges purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £25,740.

UIL Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 198 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.82. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 98 and a 12-month high of GBX 202. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

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UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 12.80 EPS for the quarter. UIL had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 88.21%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

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