Insider Selling: OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £428,772.26 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 74,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574, for a total value of £428,772.26.

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Andy Golding sold 343,485 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582, for a total value of £1,999,082.70.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andy Golding sold 44,354 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569, for a total value of £252,374.26.

OSB Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 566.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 607.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.84. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 360.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 647.50.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSB

About OSB Group

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OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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