Short Interest in Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF) Declines By 18.6%

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 159,517 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 12th total of 195,863 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waton Financial stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of Waton Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Waton Financial Price Performance

WTF opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Waton Financial has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

About Waton Financial

Waton Financial ( NASDAQ:WTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

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Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions. The company was founded on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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