Netskope Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTSK) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Netskope’s (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 17th. Netskope had issued 47,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $908,200,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Netskope from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netskope from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netskope from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netskope has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

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Netskope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK opened at $9.74 on Monday. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. Netskope’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Insider Activity at Netskope

In other Netskope news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $855,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

More Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Earnings Transcript Revenue Target Article

Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Neutral Sentiment: New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Product Launch

New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Guidance Coverage

Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Deutsche Bank Note

Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Lockup/Analyst Coverage

Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation — A law firm announced an inquiry into potential securities claims involving Netskope executives; this raises legal/dispersion risk and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Investigation Notice

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSK. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netskope by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after buying an additional 1,812,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Netskope by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,469,000 after buying an additional 373,529 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netskope by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,556,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 456,321 shares in the last quarter.

Netskope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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