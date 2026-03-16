Fold (FLD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Fold to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $10.1160 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Fold Price Performance
Fold stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Fold has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fold news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,120 shares of company stock worth $143,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on FLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fold
Key Fold News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Report suggests high iPhone Fold pricing — larger storage tiers could push cost above an M5 MacBook Pro for top configurations. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN summarizes a specs/price leak and aggressive sales projections that claim Apple could outsell Samsung’s foldables dramatically. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: 9to5Mac details rumored RAM, storage tiers and pricing for the iPhone Fold — more granular specifications that feed consumer expectations. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis projects the iPhone Fold could outsell all Samsung foldables combined in 2026, a forecast that would reshape market share assumptions for foldable phones. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Leak claims a summer release date for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, signaling continued competitive cadence from Samsung. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Accessory coverage (dbrand Grip) shows case/accessory market activity around foldables — confirms consumer and third?party vendor interest. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: T3 reports Apple may add iOS upgrades specifically to exploit the inner display, increasing the device’s perceived uniqueness. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN article argues the iPhone Fold could fix usability issues that have hurt Android foldables, potentially accelerating adoption. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: AppleInsider says top iPhone Fold SKUs (1TB) could be priced near 16?inch MacBook Pro levels — emphasizing premium positioning. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: MacRumors reports the iPhone Fold will likely ship in three storage capacities, helping set expectations for SKU mix. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: AndroidAuthority covers a rumored multitasking feature that would bring iPad?style split?screen workflows to the iPhone Fold. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Leak describes a 7.8?inch inner display size for the iPhone Fold — a headline spec that drives consumer buzz. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage frames Samsung’s Z Fold 8 Wide as a product built to directly compete with Apple’s foldable — signals intense product rivalry ahead. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes leak on Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold design underscores broader industry momentum in foldables from major vendors. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: The Verge summarizes rumors: iPad?style multitasking likely, but Face ID may be absent — more nuance on software and hardware tradeoffs. Article Title
Fold Company Profile
Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.
Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.
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