Fold (FLD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Fold to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $10.1160 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fold Price Performance

Fold stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Fold has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fold news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,120 shares of company stock worth $143,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fold by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fold by 650.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

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Key Fold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Report suggests high iPhone Fold pricing — larger storage tiers could push cost above an M5 MacBook Pro for top configurations. Article Title

Report suggests high iPhone Fold pricing — larger storage tiers could push cost above an M5 MacBook Pro for top configurations. Neutral Sentiment: MSN summarizes a specs/price leak and aggressive sales projections that claim Apple could outsell Samsung’s foldables dramatically. Article Title

MSN summarizes a specs/price leak and aggressive sales projections that claim Apple could outsell Samsung’s foldables dramatically. Neutral Sentiment: 9to5Mac details rumored RAM, storage tiers and pricing for the iPhone Fold — more granular specifications that feed consumer expectations. Article Title

9to5Mac details rumored RAM, storage tiers and pricing for the iPhone Fold — more granular specifications that feed consumer expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis projects the iPhone Fold could outsell all Samsung foldables combined in 2026, a forecast that would reshape market share assumptions for foldable phones. Article Title

Analysis projects the iPhone Fold could outsell all Samsung foldables combined in 2026, a forecast that would reshape market share assumptions for foldable phones. Neutral Sentiment: Leak claims a summer release date for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, signaling continued competitive cadence from Samsung. Article Title

Leak claims a summer release date for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, signaling continued competitive cadence from Samsung. Neutral Sentiment: Accessory coverage (dbrand Grip) shows case/accessory market activity around foldables — confirms consumer and third?party vendor interest. Article Title

Accessory coverage (dbrand Grip) shows case/accessory market activity around foldables — confirms consumer and third?party vendor interest. Neutral Sentiment: T3 reports Apple may add iOS upgrades specifically to exploit the inner display, increasing the device’s perceived uniqueness. Article Title

T3 reports Apple may add iOS upgrades specifically to exploit the inner display, increasing the device’s perceived uniqueness. Neutral Sentiment: MSN article argues the iPhone Fold could fix usability issues that have hurt Android foldables, potentially accelerating adoption. Article Title

MSN article argues the iPhone Fold could fix usability issues that have hurt Android foldables, potentially accelerating adoption. Neutral Sentiment: AppleInsider says top iPhone Fold SKUs (1TB) could be priced near 16?inch MacBook Pro levels — emphasizing premium positioning. Article Title

AppleInsider says top iPhone Fold SKUs (1TB) could be priced near 16?inch MacBook Pro levels — emphasizing premium positioning. Neutral Sentiment: MacRumors reports the iPhone Fold will likely ship in three storage capacities, helping set expectations for SKU mix. Article Title

MacRumors reports the iPhone Fold will likely ship in three storage capacities, helping set expectations for SKU mix. Neutral Sentiment: AndroidAuthority covers a rumored multitasking feature that would bring iPad?style split?screen workflows to the iPhone Fold. Article Title

AndroidAuthority covers a rumored multitasking feature that would bring iPad?style split?screen workflows to the iPhone Fold. Neutral Sentiment: Leak describes a 7.8?inch inner display size for the iPhone Fold — a headline spec that drives consumer buzz. Article Title

Leak describes a 7.8?inch inner display size for the iPhone Fold — a headline spec that drives consumer buzz. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage frames Samsung’s Z Fold 8 Wide as a product built to directly compete with Apple’s foldable — signals intense product rivalry ahead. Article Title

Coverage frames Samsung’s Z Fold 8 Wide as a product built to directly compete with Apple’s foldable — signals intense product rivalry ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes leak on Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold design underscores broader industry momentum in foldables from major vendors. Article Title

Forbes leak on Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold design underscores broader industry momentum in foldables from major vendors. Neutral Sentiment: The Verge summarizes rumors: iPad?style multitasking likely, but Face ID may be absent — more nuance on software and hardware tradeoffs. Article Title

Fold Company Profile

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Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

Further Reading

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