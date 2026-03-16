EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

EQPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EQPT from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQPT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

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About EQPT

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. EQPT has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

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EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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