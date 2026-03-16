Wall Street Zen Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to “Hold”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digimarc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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Digimarc Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $6.53 on Friday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digimarc by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

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Digimarc Corporation is a technology company specializing in digital identification and authentication solutions. Its core offering centers on embedding imperceptible digital watermarks into images, audio, video and packaging materials. These watermarks carry unique identifiers that enable secure tracking, brand protection and content provenance across print and digital channels.

The company’s product suite includes software development kits and cloud-based services that allow enterprises to integrate digital watermarking into their existing workflows.

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