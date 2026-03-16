Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $37.83

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

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Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $700,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,700.94. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $133,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 202.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 57.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.93%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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