Wall Street Zen Upgrades Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) to “Hold”

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coherus Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

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Coherus Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Coherus Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Coherus Oncology had a net margin of 398.42% and a negative return on equity of 860.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coherus Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Oncology

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Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company’s lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen’s Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

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