NPT (NASDAQ:NPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NPT (NASDAQ:NPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on NPT in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NPT
NPT Stock Performance
NPT Company Profile
Texxon Holding Limited is a provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries principally in East China. Texxon Holding Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
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