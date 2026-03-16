NPT (NASDAQ:NPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NPT (NASDAQ:NPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on NPT in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get NPT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPT

NPT Stock Performance

NPT Company Profile

NASDAQ:NPT opened at $18.19 on Friday. NPT has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.

(Get Free Report)

Texxon Holding Limited is a provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries principally in East China. Texxon Holding Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.