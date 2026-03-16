Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at $523,082.08. This trade represents a 59.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 12,528 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $567,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $567,957.42. This trade represents a 49.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,605 shares of company stock worth $2,122,646. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after buying an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 447,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $17,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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