Contrasting Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Holcim has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Holcim and Frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holcim 1 5 4 3 2.69 Frontdoor 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Holcim presently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Frontdoor has a consensus target price of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Holcim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holcim is more favorable than Frontdoor.

This table compares Holcim and Frontdoor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holcim $18.97 billion 2.31 $15.90 billion N/A N/A Frontdoor $2.09 billion 2.13 $255.00 million $3.41 18.53

Holcim has higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Holcim shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holcim and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holcim N/A N/A N/A Frontdoor 12.18% 120.79% 14.09%

Summary

Holcim beats Frontdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services. It also engages in distribution and retail activities comprising product availability and deliveries, in-store animation and shopping experience, one-stop retail shop, digital services and solutions, and financing and cash-flow solutions; and waste management services. The company's products are used in infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, railways and train stations, airports and ports, and bridges; housing projects, including individual and collective housing; commercial projects comprising offices, retail, and public buildings; and industrial projects consisting of renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining. It sells under the ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, Airium, DYNAMax, Aggneo, Ductal, Hydromedia, TectorPrint, Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Duro-Last, Elevate, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge, Malarkey Roofing Products, and PRB Group brands. The company was formerly known as LafargeHolcim Ltd and changed its name to Holcim AG in May 2021. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.