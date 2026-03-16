CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CION. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CION Investment from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CION Investment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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CION Investment Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $6.56 on Friday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $331.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.The company had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CION Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. North Ground Capital lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,002,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 502,778 shares during the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,602,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CION Investment by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 255,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key CION Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting CION Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: CION reaffirmed monthly base distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May and June 2026 (annualized yield ~17.3%), supporting income-oriented investors and providing a cash-return floor under the shares. Business Wire: Press Release

CION reaffirmed monthly base distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May and June 2026 (annualized yield ~17.3%), supporting income-oriented investors and providing a cash-return floor under the shares. Positive Sentiment: Management noted lower operating costs year?over?year, which helped offset some earnings pressure and limits downside to distributable cash flow in the near term. Zacks: Expenses Decline

Management noted lower operating costs year?over?year, which helped offset some earnings pressure and limits downside to distributable cash flow in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line: CION reported total revenue of ~$53.8M, slightly above the consensus (~$51.8M), and filed its Form 10?K — useful for due diligence but not immediately market-moving. Quarterly Report / Slide Deck

Top-line: CION reported total revenue of ~$53.8M, slightly above the consensus (~$51.8M), and filed its Form 10?K — useful for due diligence but not immediately market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript for color on portfolio positioning, NAV drivers and capital allocation. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript for color on portfolio positioning, NAV drivers and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed: CION reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.39. Net investment income and total investment income declined year?over?year, which analysts flagged as a reason for the share selloff. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss

EPS missed: CION reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.39. Net investment income and total investment income declined year?over?year, which analysts flagged as a reason for the share selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / price-target cut: Wells Fargo moved to an “underweight” and lowered its price target (reported via Benzinga), reducing sell?side support and likely amplifying near?term downside pressure. Benzinga: Wells Fargo

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a closed?end, non?diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle?market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

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