Wall Street Zen Upgrades SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) to “Buy”

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This trade represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.