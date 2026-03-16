Brokerages Set Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $354.24

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.2353.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

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Celestica Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

Celestica stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.58 and its 200-day moving average is $287.75.

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celestica by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,471,000 after buying an additional 356,797 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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