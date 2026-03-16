Brokerages Set Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $354.24

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.2353.
CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Celestica
Celestica Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica
In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Celestica
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celestica by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,471,000 after buying an additional 356,797 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
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