FTAC Emerald Acquisition (FLDDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLDDW – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect FTAC Emerald Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.1375) per share and revenue of $10.1160 million for the quarter.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

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About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

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FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp is a Delaware?incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it has no commercial operations of its own and its sole business objective is to identify and complete an initial business combination. Funds raised in its initial public offering are held in a trust account until deployment in a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team brings experience in merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance and capital markets execution.

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