ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4426 per share and revenue of $1.9889 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 8:30 PM ET.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

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About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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