Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $473.3380 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $404.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of ($36.63) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corporacion America Airports Price Performance

NYSE CAAP opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

CAAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion America Airports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

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Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

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Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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