Short Interest in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Decreases By 37.0%

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,573 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 12th total of 46,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA JSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 109,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.
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