CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 58,660 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Manitowoc worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Manitowoc Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.83. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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