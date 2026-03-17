MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 8.7% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned 0.15% of Ferguson worth $65,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Ferguson by 22.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

Trending Headlines about Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management and insiders received Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Units and Non?Qualified Stock Options under the company’s 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan — this ties management pay to performance and can be viewed as alignment with shareholders (though it may imply future dilution). Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (“Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

Management and insiders received Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Units and Non?Qualified Stock Options under the company’s 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan — this ties management pay to performance and can be viewed as alignment with shareholders (though it may imply future dilution). Neutral Sentiment: The company filed Definitive Proxy Materials and a Transition Report with the SEC — this is material for governance and could signal a board/management transition or an activist/shareholder engagement. The filing increases transparency but creates short?term uncertainty until disclosure details and proposals are parsed by investors. Ferguson Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Transition Report

The company filed Definitive Proxy Materials and a Transition Report with the SEC — this is material for governance and could signal a board/management transition or an activist/shareholder engagement. The filing increases transparency but creates short?term uncertainty until disclosure details and proposals are parsed by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several media items referencing people with the surname “Ferguson” (actors and public figures) surfaced today but are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business operations and are unlikely to affect the stock — examples include coverage of actress Rebecca Ferguson’s projects and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s stage work. Rebecca Ferguson’s 4-Part Sci-Fi Hit Loses Fans Following Final Season Reveal

Several media items referencing people with the surname “Ferguson” (actors and public figures) surfaced today but are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business operations and are unlikely to affect the stock — examples include coverage of actress Rebecca Ferguson’s projects and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s stage work. Neutral Sentiment: Additional entertainment and celebrity pieces mentioning “Ferguson” (Deadline, Collider, Yahoo, AOL, etc.) are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s fundamentals. Investors should focus on the SEC filings and any follow?up proxy disclosures for implications on strategy or potential leadership change. Rebecca Ferguson Previews Minor Role In ‘Dune: Part Three’

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $271.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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