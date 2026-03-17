Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,804,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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