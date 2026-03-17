Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3%

KVUE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.