Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 35,617 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

SOFI opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.34.

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Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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