Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Mesa Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director R Tony Tripeny acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,248. This trade represents a 32.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiraz Shabanali Ladiwala acquired 3,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.23 per share, for a total transaction of $252,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $615,616.29. This trade represents a 69.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,116 shares of company stock worth $452,076. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a P/E ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

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