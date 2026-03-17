Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 100.0% increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

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Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.20.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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