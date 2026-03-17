Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Stake Boosted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3,937.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,519.54. This represents a 27.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $361.09 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $408.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Eaton had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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