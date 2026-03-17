Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.