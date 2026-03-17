Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,766 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,892,000 after purchasing an additional 659,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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