Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 482359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 23.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.06.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

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