Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.

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About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

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