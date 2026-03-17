Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
- Positive Sentiment: UBS says gold could still rally roughly 20% from current levels in 2026, a strong bullish fundamental projection that can support demand for gold ETFs like IAU. Gold is still set to gain 20% above current prices in 2026 – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: State-level demand: a WSJ report notes states (example: Wyoming) are adding physical gold to reserves as a hedge against economic shocks — symbolic buyer activity that supports the narrative for sustained bullion demand. Inside an Old Newspaper Building, Wyoming Is Stashing 2,312 Ounces of Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bounce potential: WSJ reports gold “edged higher” on signs of a technical recovery after recent futures weakness — short-covering and technical buying can lift IAU flows intraday. Gold Edges Higher on Possible Technical Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-side/ESG development: Trafigura will help Venezuela’s Minerven build a responsible gold?sourcing programme — may improve long-term supply transparency but has limited near-term impact on bullion prices. Trafigura to help Venezuela’s Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategy notes: market commentators advise shifting tactics amid a gold liquidity squeeze and choppy trading — useful for traders but mixed signal for longer?term ETF investors. More than one way to ride a bull – shift tactics in gold as liquidity crunch caps rally, says Tastylive’s Vecchio
- Negative Sentiment: Rising energy/inflation worry: WSJ and FXEmpire pieces link higher energy prices and Middle East tensions to renewed inflation concerns that could delay Fed cuts — that dynamic keeps yields and the dollar firmer at times, pressuring gold and IAU. Gold Falls as Rising Energy Prices Exacerbate Inflation Worries
- Negative Sentiment: Risk?on flows and technical selling: several Kitco and FXEmpire reports say improving risk appetite and a brief liquidity crunch have driven intraday selling in gold, weighing on short-term ETF flows. Gold, silver down as risk appetite improves, crude sinks
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: FXEmpire warns that if oil stays above $100 it could delay Fed easing and keep rates/yields higher — a scenario that would be bearish for gold and IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Faces Bearish Pressure if Oil Stays Above $100
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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