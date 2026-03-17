Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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