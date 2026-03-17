Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,327 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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