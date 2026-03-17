Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 14,227 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $157,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $80,925,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $1,809,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,969.04. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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