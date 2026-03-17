Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 61,090 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,090 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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