CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $174.35 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $11,132,752.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,542.56. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 703,029 shares of company stock worth $142,236,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.