United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 8,984 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.97, for a total value of $4,833,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $69,936.10. The trade was a 98.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $548.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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