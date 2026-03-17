Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) CEO Dale Richard Foster Sells 8,500 Shares

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,045. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $145.02.

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Climb Global Solutions’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, March 23rd. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, March 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.75 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Climb Global Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Climb Global Solutions

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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