Oklo (OKLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Oklo to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oklo Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of OKLO opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 0.81. Oklo has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,947,546 shares of company stock worth $164,368,254. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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