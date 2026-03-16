VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VisionWave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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VisionWave Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWAV opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.22. VisionWave has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51.

VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Internacional Argentina Magic sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $116,876.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,008,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,514. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VisionWave during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VisionWave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VisionWave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VisionWave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VisionWave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

VisionWave Company Profile

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VisionWave Technologies Inc is a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground and sea domains. VisionWave Technologies Inc, formerly known as Bannix Acquisition Corp., is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

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