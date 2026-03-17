CSM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 851.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 82.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $489.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.13, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $396.41 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,634 shares of company stock worth $13,803,095. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

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