Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.93. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $36.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $2,804,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,075.88. The trade was a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 805,501 shares of company stock worth $23,003,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OLMA
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olema Pharmaceuticals
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.