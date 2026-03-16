Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.93. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $36.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $2,804,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,075.88. The trade was a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 805,501 shares of company stock worth $23,003,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLMA

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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