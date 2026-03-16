Hyperfine (HYPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Hyperfine Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyperfine by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 317,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyperfine by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on HYPR
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.
The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.
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