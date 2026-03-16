Hyperfine (HYPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hyperfine Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyperfine by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 317,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyperfine by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYPR

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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