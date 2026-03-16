American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on American Public Education in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

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American Public Education Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Guidance Article

Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Refinancing

Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Analyst Raises

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Profitability & Insider Activity

Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Some updated analyst price targets still sit near or below the current market price, implying limited near-term upside from select desks — monitor revisions as analysts factor guidance and margins. Analyst Targets Detail

About American Public Education

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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