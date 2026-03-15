Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Planet Fitness, Life Time Group, Garmin, Peloton Interactive, Xponential Fitness, Fitell, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is fitness-related — for example gym chains, athletic apparel and equipment makers, connected-fitness and wearables companies, and digital/streaming workout platforms. Investors view them as growth or consumer-discretionary plays tied to health and lifestyle trends, and they typically evaluate membership/subscription metrics, user engagement and hardware cycles while watching for sensitivity to economic swings, seasonality and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Fitell (FTEL)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTEL

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

Read More