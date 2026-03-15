Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 264,078 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 12th total of 191,836 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,739,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,774,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,690,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,602,000 after purchasing an additional 130,639 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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