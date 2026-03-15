Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,052 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 12th total of 10,212 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRFK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 85,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,583. The stock has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.29. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes. TRFK was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

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