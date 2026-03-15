ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,105 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 12th total of 25,985 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

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ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IDOG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

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