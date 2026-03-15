Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 130 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 214 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

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Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:GAMR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a PE ratio of -216.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each. GAMR was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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