Short Interest in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Decreases By 36.7%

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 510,562 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 806,358 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HYEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 631,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,499. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0997 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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